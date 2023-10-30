Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch E. coli Outbreak Sickens 20 in CA

by

The Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch E. coli outbreak has now sickened at least 20 people in San Diego, California according to news reports. The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) has not updated their information about this outbreak on their web site since the first announcement of the outbreak on October 24, 2023.

That’s an increase of three more patients since October 26, 2023. Seven people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Those hospitalized include four children. The patient age range is from 6 to 87. At least one of these patients has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

People who got sick ate at the Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch location from October 6 to October 18, 2023. People started getting sick from October 13 to October 19, 2023.

No specific food items have been named in this outbreak investigation. Miguel’s Cocina has voluntarily closed and is working with public health officials to try to identify the food or foods responsible for this outbreak. There is no link between these illnesses and any of the other 20 facilities operated by the Brigantine restaurants in San Diego County.

Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.N, county public health officer told NBC, “People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible. We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.”

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrhea. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, pale skin, and bleeding from the nose or mouth.

If you or anyone in your family has eaten at that restaurant and has been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch E. coli outbreak.