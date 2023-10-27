Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch Outbreak Now 17, With 7 Hospitalized

by

The Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch E. coli outbreak in California now has 17 patients, with seven of those patients hospitalized, according to news reports. Four of those hospitalized are children. The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. Officials have not said what food they may suspect as the source of the pathogen.

Those sickened ate at the restaurant between October 6 and October 18, 2023, and illness onset dates range from October 13 to October 19, 2023. The restaurant closed on October 24, 2023.

The strain of E. coli that has made people sick has not been identified, but it is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). That pathogen produces Shiga toxins, which destroy red blood cells when they enter the bloodstream. When those damaged and dead red blood cells get to the kidneys, they damage it and can cause kidney failure.

That kidney damage is called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and it is more common in children under the age of five. Patients suffering from HUS can require dialysis and may need a kidney transplant. At least one of the patients has developed HUS.

Symptoms of a STEC infection usually appear three to four days after infection, although illness onsdet can take as long as nine days. People usually suffer from a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and the characteristic severe and painful abdominal cramps and diarrhea that is watery and bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, lethargy, easy bruising, pale skin, and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

If you ate at Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch restaurant in San Diego County, California recently and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this E. coli outbreak.