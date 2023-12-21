Number Seven Outbreak of 2023: Deadly Peaches Listeria

by

The number seven outbreak of 2023 is the deadly peaches Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to HMC Farms and Signature Farms fresh peaches, nectarines, and plums. At least eleven people in seven states are sick in this outbreak. And the outbreak investigation has not been updated since November 19, 2023.

The case count by state is: California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (1), and Ohio (1). The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2018 to August 16, 2023. Of ten people who gave information about their health to investigators, all have been hospitalized. One death was reported from California. One person suffered preterm labor.

The PulseNet system was used to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing conducted on bacteria from patient isolates found that the bacteria are closely related genetically. That means that these patients likely got sick from eating the same food.

The FDA collected a sample of HMC Farms peaches and discovered Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Whole genome sequencing showed that the pathogen in the peaches is closely related to the bacteria from patient isolates.

HMC Farms recalled peaches, plums, and nectarines on November 17, 2023. The fresh fruit was sold in 2022 and 2023. The peaches are no longer available for purchase, but people likely froze them for later use. Freezing does not destroy this pathogen, so those products are not safe to eat.

If you ate these peaches, plums, or nectarines, and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly peaches, plums, and nectarines outbreak.