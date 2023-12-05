by

Pritzker Hageman files cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak lawsuit, the first in the nation, on behalf of the family of a 13-month-old boy who became seriously ill and was hospitalized after eating contaminated cantaloupe that was included in a fruit platter sold at Sam’s Club. The little boy was hospitalized with symptoms including bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

The child is part of a nationwide outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states. Sixty one patients have been hospitalized, and two people who lived in Minnesota have died.

Pritzker Hageman lawyer Ray Trueblood said in a statement, “Parents should never have to worry if the food they buy for their children is safe. We put our trust in food companies to produce safe food that won’t make us sick. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to see their child suffer in the hospital because a food company failed to follow basic food safety procedures.”

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman added, “No one should get sick because they bought a fruit platter. This contaminated cantaloupe has caused a lot of suffering and illness for hundreds, if not thousands, of families.”

The outbreak was first announced in mid-November. Trufresh recalled Malichita and Rudy brands of cantaloupe, and many secondary recalls have been issued. The CDC and FDA are telling consumers that if they aren’t sure of the brand of cantaloupe they are considering buying, they shouldn’t make the purchase.

If you have eaten cantaloupe and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly outbreak.