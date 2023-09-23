Salmonella Outbreak in Campbellsville, Kentucky Sickens 13

by

A Salmonella outbreak in Campbellsville, Kentucky has sickened at least 13 people, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. As of Friday, September 22, 2023, there have been 13 cases of illness reported; of those, six are confirmed as Salmonella infections, while the remaining seven cases are categorized as probable Salmonella.

Public health officials believe that those sickened were likely exposed to the pathogen on September 8, 9, and 10, 2023. There have been no newly reported cases of illness in the past several days. The health department’s investigation is ongoing.

There is no word on what food may be responsible for these illnesses, what the patients have in common, or if an ill person made people sick. We don’t know if the cause was food purchased at a grocery store or a food truck, or if patients ate at a restaurant. And people can get sick through contact with animals or their environment. We also do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

Just this year, Salmonella outbreaks have been linked to raw milk, a taqueria in a grocery store, banh mi sandwiches, pico de gallo, ground beef, cookie dough, flour, a restaurant, and raw oysters. The pathogen can contaminate just about any food, then when food is not cooked to a safe final internal temperature, is served uncooked, or is stored improperly, the bacteria can grow. And it can be spread person-to-person.

The best way to prevent the spread of this pathogen is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom and before eating and preparing food. It’s also important to stay home from work or school, especially if you work in a school or a restaurant, if you have a diarrheal illness.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick within 12 to 72 hours of eating food that is contaminated with this pathogen.

If you live in that are and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak in Campbellsville, Kentucky.