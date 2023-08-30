Two New Outbreaks on FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

There are two new outbreaks on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. One is a Salmonella Newport outbreak, and the other is a Cryptosporidium outbreak. Four other outbreaks remain on the table.

The new Salmonella Newport outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened at least eight people. In that investigation, traceback has been initiated, but there is no recall, no onsite inspection, and no sample collection or analysis.

The new Cryptosporidium outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened at least 11 people. In that outbreak, traceback has been initiated. We don’t know the states where ill people live, their age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized.

The other outbreaks remain unchanged. In the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Soft Serve on the Go cups, there are two people sick. That investigation has not been updated since August 11, 2023, but there is a secondary recall for Ice Cream House products that was just issued.

The two cyclospora outbreaks are unchanged. One has sickened 140 people; the other 72. Traceback has been initiated, and samples have been collected and have been analyzed. Officials do not know which foods are linked to these outbreaks.

And the hepatitis A outbreak linked to recalled frozen organic imported strawberries is unchanged, with 10 people sick. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since July 19, 2023.

