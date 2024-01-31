Deadly Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Ends in Canada and US

by

The deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has ended in Canada and the United States, with almost 600 sick, 226 hospitalized, and 15 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the U.S. outbreak over on January 19, 2024, and Public Health Canada declared it over on January 29, 2024.

The case count by state in the U.S. is: Alaska (1), Arizona (15), Arkansas (2), California (56), Colorado (11), Connecticut (2), Florida (4), Georgia (8), Illinois (22), Indiana (9), Iowa (12), Kansas (2), Kentucky (10), Maryland (9), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (7), Minnesota (29), Mississippi (1), Missouri (15), Montana (3), Nebraska (7), Nevada (5), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (8), New Mexico (2), New York (14), North Carolina (7), North Dakota (1), Ohio (14), Oklahoma (4), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (5), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (10), South Dakota (2), Tennessee (7), Texas (30), Utah (12), Vermont (1), Virginia (8), Washington (4), West Virginia (3), Wisconsin (29), and Wyoming (1). The patient age range is from less than one to 100. Illness onset dates range from October 15, 2023 to December 25, 2023.

The case count by province in Canada is: British Columbia (20), Alberta (4), Saskatchewan (1), Ontario (24), Quebec (131), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (2), Nova Scotia (4) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Illness onset dates were between mid-October and late December 2023. The patient age range is from 0 to 100 years. Most of the patients were children five years old or younger, or adults age 65 or older.

Many food recall warnings were posted in both countries. In the United States, there were 15 recalls, secondary recalls, and recall expansions. And there were many recalls and secondary recalls issued in Canada as well.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the outbreak strains of Salmonella in samples of the recalled Malichita brand cantaloupe. The CDC found that the illnesses in the United States were caused by the same genetic strain as the Canadian outbreak.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning after eating cantaloupe or products made with cantaloupe, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak.