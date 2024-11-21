FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table Updated

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated. Four outbreak investigations have ended, bringing the total outbreaks on the Table that are still ongoing to five. Three of the five investigations are unsolved.

The outbreak of Salmonella Liverpool, which is unsolved, has ended. That outbreak sickened at least three people. And the deadly outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz products has ended. The FDA has shifted to post-incident actions and activities.

The Salmonella Thompson outbreak investigation has ended. The case count remains at 25. The FDA has identified jalapeño peppers as the outbreak source, but no grower or supplier was named.

Finally, for the third E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count remains at 28 and the outbreak has ended. No food was identified in this outbreak.

The first E. coli O157:H7 outbreak case count has increased from 18 patients to 21. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not collected or tested samples, or inspected any facilities. This outbreak is unsolved.

The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has been solved; it is linked to recalled organic Grimmway carrots. At least 39 people in 18 states have been sickened. One person who lived in California has died. The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), California (3), Colorado (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (5), Missouri (1), New Jersey (2), New York (5), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Texas (1), Virginia (1), Washington (8), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from September 6, 2024 to October 28, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 75 years.

For the E. coli O26:H11 outbreak, at least nine people are sick, which is unchanged. No recall has been initiated, but traceback has begun, and the FDA has inspected a facility and collected and analyzed samples. The outbreak is not linked to any product yet.

The deadly E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to the slivered fresh yellow onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers and other menu items in certain states is unchanged with at least 104 people sick in 14 states. The case count is: Colorado (30), Iowa (1), Kansas (3), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (19), Nebraska (13), New Mexico (10), Oregon (1), Utah (8), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (6). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 21, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 88 years. The person who died lived in Colorado. Taylor Farms recalled their slivered yellow onions; the last illness occurred before this recall happened.

The remaining outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to an unidentified product has sickened at least four people, which is unchanged. FDA has initiated traceback, has initiated sampling, and has inspected a facility.