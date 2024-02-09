Secondary Listeria Recalls For Rizo Lopez Cheeses Begin

by

Secondary Listeria monocytogenes recalls for Rizo Lopez Cheeses have begun. Some of those Rizo-Lopez products have been linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 26 people in 11 states. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized, and two people, who lived in California and Texas, have sadly died. We are collecting the recalls in one place for a reference. More recalls are likely to be added as the weeks go on.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. You should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill pathogens after you discard these items. If you froze any of these foods for later use, discard them too, and clean your freezer. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it.

The Recalls

The original recall for Rizo Lopez Cotija cheese for possible Listeria contamination was announced on January 11, 2024. Then, all Rizo-Lopez dairy products were recalled on February 7, 2024 after the outbreak was announced.

On February 7, 2024, Trader Joe’s products made with the recalled cotija cheese were recalled. They are Chicken Enchiladas with SKU number 58292, Cilantro Salad Dressing with SKU number 36420, Elote Chopped Salad Kit with SKU number 74768, and Southwest Salad with SKU number 56077. They were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. No illnesses reported.

On February 7, 2024, Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema, Everything Sauce Fiesta, and Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit were recalled. Also, HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing, HEB Poblano Caesar Dressing, and Trader Joe’s Cilantro Dressing were recalled. No illnesses reported.

On February 7, 2024, Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2 Club Pack was recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported.