There are more illnesses on FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, with an unsolved outbreak increasing by 27 cases. There are five outbreaks on the table; two are unsolved.

One outbreak, the Salmonella outbreak linked to Infinite Herbs organic fresh basil, has ended with 36 people sick in 14 states. Four people were hospitalized, and two recalls were issued.

The unsolved Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak case count increased to 80 from 53 since the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback but has not initiated an inspection, sampling or testing of samples.

And the unsolved Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened two people. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples and has had them tested.

The Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to recalled Bedner Growers cucumbers, which were sold under the Fresh Start brand, now has at least 449 people sick in 31 states and the District of Columbia. There are 125 patients hospitalized. Those cucumbers, however, do not explain all of the illnesses, so the FDA investigation is continuing. The FDA did find the outbreak strain of Salmonella Braenderup in untreated canal water that was allegedly used on the cucumbers.

The outbreak linked to Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies has now sickened at least 48 people in 24 states. Twenty seven of those patients have been hospitalized. And one patient has died, although the FDA is not sure if the candies were the cause of that death. An FDA investigation found muscimol, which is a compound found in the Amanita mushroom, in these products. Muscimol could be the cause of the symptoms in this outbreak because it is classified as an acute toxic compound.

And finally, the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to recalled Gibson Farms organic walnuts has not been updated since April 30, 2024. There are at least 12 people sick in that outbreak; they live in California and Washington.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be one of these illnesses on FDA CORE Outbreak Table.