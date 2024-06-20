Infinite Herbs Basil Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 36 Sick

by

The Infinite Herbs Basil Salmonella outbreak has ended with 36 people sick in 14 states, and four hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Epidemiologic and traceback data showed that Infinite Herbs organic basil may have been contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and made people sick. This outbreak is over as of June 18, 2024.

The patient case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (7), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (5), Michigan (3), Minnesota (6), Missouri (2), New Jersey (1), North Carolina (1), Rhode Island (2), Texas (1), and Wisconsin (3). Illness onset dates range from February 11, 2024 to May 26, 2024. The patient age range is from one to 78 years.

Public health officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of 24 people interviewed, 18, or 75%, said they ate fresh basil, which is significantly higher than the 22% of respondents who reported eating fresh basil in the FoodNet Population Survey for the same time period.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically. That means that those people likely got sick from eating the same food. And traceback data collected by the FDA determined that Infinite Herbs from Miami, Florida, was the supplier of the 2.5 ounce packages of organic basil that made people sick. Infinite Herbs recalled that product on April 17, 2024, and expanded the recall to include Melissa’s basil on April 19, 2024.

While this basil is no longer available for sale, people may have made pesto or other foods and froze it. Freezing does not destroy Salmonella bacteria, so those foods are not safe to eat.

If you bought this basil and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Infinite Herbs basil Salmonella outbreak.