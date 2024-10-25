New E. coli O157:H7 and Listeria Outbreaks on FDA CORE Table

by

New E. coli O157:H7 and Listeria outbreaks are on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. The two cyclospora outbreaks have ended, unsolved. There are currently eight outbreaks on the Table; six are not solved.

The two cyclospora outbreaks ended unsolved; one had 61 patients, and the other 46. The FDA initiated traceback, collected and tested samples, and conducted inspections, to no avail.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak is linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder beef sandwiches. There are 75 people sick, with 22 hospitalized and one death. Those patients live in 131 states. Taylor Farms has recalled their silvered onions from food service customers in relation to this outbreak, but the FDA has not yet determined that the onions are the source of contamination.

A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to an unidentified product has sickened at least three people. FDA has initiated traceback and has inspected a facility.

In the other E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count is 28 sick. The food has not been identified, but the FDA has initiated sample collection, in addition to inspecting a facility and initiating traceback.

For the other Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, the patient case count remains the same at four sick. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation and has collected samples.

For the Salmonella Thompson outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has increased to 25 sick. The FDA has not initiated traceback, collected samples, or inspected a facility.

For the Salmonella Liverpool outbreak in an unidentified food, there are three patents. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, there are 90 patients. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

Finally, the case count in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak is the same at 175 sick. There are now three deaths potentially associated with the consumption of these products. And there are 33 people still in the hospital. this outbreak has not been updated since October 3, 2024.