Deadly McDonald’s E. coli Outbreak Sickens 75; Onions Recalled

by

The deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak has now sickened at least 75 people in 13 states. That’s an increase of 26 more patients in just three days. And Taylor Farms has recalled slivered onions sent to food service operators, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Everyone interviewed continues to report eating at McDonald’s before they got sick. The most recent illness started on October 10. The case count by state is: Colorado (26), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (4), Montana (13), Nebraska (11), New Mexico (5), Oregon (1), Utah (5), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (4). The states added to the outbreak total are Michigan, New Mexico, and Utah. Illnesses started on September 27, 2024.

The patient age range is from 13 to 88 years. One person has died; they lived in Colorado. And two patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Of 61 people who gave information to investigators, 22 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 36%. That’s an increase of 12 more hospitalizations since the last update.

Of the 42 people interviewed by state and local public health officials, all said they ate at McDonald’s. Thirty nine people said they ate a beef hamburger. Of 36 people who remember the specific type of hamburger, 31, or 86%, said they ate a Quarter Pounder. At least three people in this outbreak ate at McDonald’s during travel.

Preliminary traceback and distribution information shows that slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders are a likely source of contamination. Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for the affected McDonald’s locations, started a recall of yellow onions. FDA is working with these firms. Traceback is still being conducted on the hamburger patties served at McDonald’s.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in E. coli O157:H7 and HUS cases, said, “This outbreak is growing rapidly and will likely continue to grow. We hope that the FDA solves this outbreak soon and that patients continue to recover.”

McDonalds has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation continues.

If you ate a Quarter Pounder at McDonald’s and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 investigation, see your doctor, because you may be part of this outbreak. And watch for the symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be deadly.