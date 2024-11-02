New E. coli O26:H11 Outbreak on FDA CORE Outbreak Table

by

A new E. coli O26:H11 outbreak has been added to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are 11 open investigations on the table; only two have been solved.

The new outbreak has sickened at least nine people. No recall has been initiated; no traceback has begun, and the FDA has not collected or analyzed any samples. The outbreak is not linked to any product yet.

The deadly E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to the slivered yellow onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers and other menu items in certain states has now sickened at least 90 people in 13 states. The case count is: Colorado (29), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (17), Nebraska (12), New Mexico (5), Oregon (1), Utah (7), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (5). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 16, 2024. The person who died lived in Colorado. Taylor Farms recalled their slivered yellow onions; the last illness occurred before this recall happened. The FDA is inspecting the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado and is inspecting an onion grower in Washington state.

The first outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to an unidentified product has sickened at least four people, up from three people in the last update. FDA has initiated traceback and has inspected a facility.

In the other E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count is 28 sick. The food has not been identified, but the FDA has initiated sample collection, in addition to inspecting a facility and initiating traceback.

For the other Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, the patient case count remains the same at four sick. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation and has collected samples.

For the Salmonella Thompson outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has increased to 27 sick. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not collected samples or inspected a facility.

For the two Cyclospora outbreaks, one has sickened 61 people and there other 46. The food has not been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected facilities, and has collected and tested samples.

For the Salmonella Liverpool outbreak in an unidentified food, there are three patients. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, there are still 90 patients. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

Finally, the case count in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak is the same at 175 sick. There are now three deaths potentially associated with the consumption of these products. And there are 33 people still in the hospital. this outbreak has not been updated since October 3, 2024.