New Salmonella Braenderup Outbreak Added to CORE Table

by

A new Salmonella Braenderup outbreak has been added to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This brings the total outbreaks currently being investigated to six.

The new Salmonella Braenderup outbreak has sickened at least 158 people. FDA has initiated traceback. In the outbreak investigation of Salmonella Africana that is allegedly linked to cucumbers, this outbreak is mentioned and may also be linked to that vegetable because the two outbreaks are similar.

The outbreak linked to Diamond Shruumz Microdosing Chocolate Bars has sickened at least eight people in four states. Six of those patients have been hospitalized. The government has not yet determined what chemical, drug, or pathogen is making people sick.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least two people has not been solved. The FDA has initiated traceback. We do not know where the patients live, their ages, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

The Salmonella Africana outbreak that may be associated with recalled Fresh Start cucumbers has remained unchanged, with 162 people sick in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The FDA has not yet linked the illnesses with those cucumbers, but the cucumbers have been recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Testing is ongoing to see if there is a link.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is linked to Gibson Farms organic walnuts remains unchanged. There are twelve people sick in two states, and seven of those patients have been hospitalized. The nuts were recalled on April 30, 2024. That outbreak has not been updated since April 30, 2024.

Finally, the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil is unchanged. There are at least 12 people sick in seven states, and one person has been hospitalized. Infinite Herbs has recalled their product, and Melissa’s fresh organic basil was also recalled. That outbreak has not been updated since April 19, 2024.