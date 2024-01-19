Public Health Alert Issued For More Ready to Eat Charcuterie

by

A public health alert has been issued for more ready to eat charcuterie that was sold at Costco and Sam’s Club, according to the USDA. The brands include Fratelli Beretta and Busseto. A recall was not issued because the products are no longer for sale at those stores. In the previous recall, only Sam’s Club was mentioned as a store that sold these products. And the Fratelli Beretta brand of antipasto is mentioned for the first time in this notice.

The Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in a 24 ounce twin-pack (two 12 ounce trays). The Busseto Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam’s Club in an 18 ounce twin-pack (two 9 ounce trays). All lot codes of these products are included in this alert. These items have the establishment numbers EST. 7543B or EST. 47967 that are stamped inside the USDA marks of inspection.

There is an outbreak of Salmonella I 4:i:- illnesses in 22 states that is linked to the Busseto brand of charcuterie. Investigators in the state of Minnesota found the outbreak strain in an unopened package of that brand of charcuterie, which triggered the first recall on January 4, 2024.

FSIS is concerned that these ready to eat charcuterie products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check your refrigerator carefully to see if you bought these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling these products.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Most people experience fever, chills, headache, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor. Since there can be long term complications from this infection, including endocarditis, reactive arthritis, and high blood pressure, your doctor should know about this illness.