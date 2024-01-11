What is Salmonella Salmonella I 4:I:-?

by

It’s the source of an outbreak linked to tainted charcuterie, but what Salmonella I 4:I:-?

A strain by that name hasn’t been associated with any previous outbreaks, recalls, or illnesses, so it had us intrigued until the Minnesota Department of Health cleared up the mystery.

“This isn’t a new or different serotype but a change in laboratory methods. Since we now do serotyping using whole genome sequencing, 4 [5] 12:I:- is now reported as 4:I:-,” an epidemiologist in the Foodborne Unit explained.

Salmonella 4 [5] 12:I:- is a “monophasic variant of Salmonella Typhimurium, and it is an emerging threat to both human and animal health,” according to a recent study. Contaminated feed is considered the primary vehicle, researchers found.

The strain has caused several recent food poisoning outbreaks linked to pork and chicken.

Salmonella 4 [5] 12:I:- /Salmonella I 4:I:- Outbreaks

Ongoing 2024 Charcuterie Sampler Salmonella Outbreak

Busetto brand charcuterie platters sold at Sam’s Club have been linked to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 24 people in 14 states. Five people have been hospitalized.

A recall has been issued for the charcuterie trays, containing prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa, were made by Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. of Mount Olive, NJ. In 2021, the company issued a 431-ton recall for antipasto trays containing prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami, and coppa after they were linked to a 17-state Salmonella outbreak.

2021 Salami Stick Salmonella Outbreak

In 2021, a Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- outbreak linked to Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks sold at Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and other stores sickened 34 people in 10 states. Most of the patients were children. Seven people were hospitalized.

2019 Pigs Ear Salmonella Outbreak

A Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats sickened 154 people in 34 states who handled them. Twenty-seven of the patients were under the age of five. Thirty-five people developed infections so severe they needed to be hospitalized.



2018 Empire Kosher Chicken Salmonella Outbreak

The Empire Kosher Chicken Salmonella Outbreak included 25 illnesses and one fatality. Illnesses were linked to the consumption of Empire brand chicken sold whole and in parts in six states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The death was reported from New York.