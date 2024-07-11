Raw Farm Raw Milk Salmonella E. coli Outbreak Sickens 165

by

A Raw Farm raw milk Salmonella, STEC E. coli, and Campylobacter outbreak has sickened at least 165 people in four states, according to the California Division of Communicable Disease Control. This outbreak was not publicized when it happened. The other three states have not been named.

According to the preliminary results as of February 2, 204, there are 165 people sick in four states. In California, there are 162 cases in 27 local health jurisdictions. There are four multiple pathogen combinations that have sickened these patients: Salmonella Typhimurium, Campylobacter, and/or Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC).

Twenty people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. The patient age range is from less than one year to 87 years. And illness onset dates range from September 21, 2023 to December 20, 2023.

Out of 81 people who gave information about their illness to public health investigators, 50, or 62%, said they consumed Raw Farm raw milk before getting sick.

The median patient age is seven years old. And 39% of those patients are under the age of five. While there was no mention about any patient who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), any child with a STEC infection who is five years old or younger has a higher chance of developing this potentially fatal complication.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically include fever, headache, chills, nausea, abdominal cramps, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection include usually start two to five days after consuming contaminated food or drink. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. A Campylobacter infection can also cause a complication called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which can lead to paralysis.

Symptoms of a STEC E. coli infection include severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. Some people may also experience nausea and vomiting. And symptoms of an HUS infection include lethargy, pale skin, easy bruising, and little or no urine output.

If you consumed Raw Farm raw milk and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Raw Farm raw milk Salmonella, STEC E. coli, and Campylobacter outbreak.