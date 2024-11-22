November 21, 2024

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / Red Cow Hamburgers E. coli Outbreak Sickens 15 in Minnesota

Red Cow Hamburgers E. coli Outbreak Sickens 15 in Minnesota

November 21, 2024 by Leave a Comment

The Red Cow hamburgers E. coli outbreak has now sickened at least 15 people in Minnesota, according to information in a recall notice posted by the USDA. This information was inside a recall notice for Wolverine Packing Company ground beef products.

Red Cow Hamburgers E. coli Outbreak Sickens 15 in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of of Health has not updated its information on this outbreak. We know that at least two of these patients have been hospitalized from the original press release. The current patient age range is from 9 to 70 years.

One patient in the outbreak ate hamburgers at the Hen House Eatery. The Red Cow has restaurants in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Olmstead counties, and the Hen House Eatery is located in the Twin Cities.

After the USDA was informed about the outbreak by the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health on November 12, 2024, they began working in conjunction with those agencies. The ground beef from Wolverine Packing that was collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for E. coli O157 and has been recalled from restaurants nationwide.

Anyone who ate a hamburger from a table served restaurant, especially if it was served undercooked, should monitor their health for the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection for the next 10 days. Symptoms can include a mild fever and possible nausea and vomiting. The characteristic symptoms of this infection are severe and painful abdominal cramps along with bloody diarrheal.

Some people can develop a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, after this infection. Patients most likely to develop HUS are children under the age of five. Symptoms include little or no urine output, easy bruising, pale skin, and lethargy. No one in this outbreak has developed HUS so far.

If you ate an undercooked burger from a table served restaurant and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Red Cow hamburgers E. coli outbreak.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with an E. coli O157:H7  food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced Minnesota attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

Filed Under: Featured, News, Outbreaks Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.