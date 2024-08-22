Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers Ends With 551 Sick

by

The Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers is over with at least 551 people sick and 155 hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The types of Salmonella were Salmonella Braenderup and Salmonella Africana. That is an increase of 108 more patients since the last update on the case count was issued on July 2, 2024.

The case count by state is: Alabama (6), Arkansas (1), California (1), Connecticut (8), Delaware (3), Florida (60), Georgia (48), Illinois (9), Indiana (4), Iowa (5), Kentucky (20), Maine (4), Maryland (17), Massachusetts (11), Michigan (12), Minnesota (10), Mississippi (2), Missouri (4), Nevada (1), New Jersey (22), New York (69), North Carolina (27), Ohio (20), Oklahoma (2), Pennsylvania (68), Rhode Island (8), South Carolina (22), Tennessee (22), Texas (2), Vermont (2), Virginia (48), Washington (1), West Virginia (7), Wisconsin (4), and the District of Columbia (1). The patient age range is from less than one year to 94. And the number of hospitalizations was 155.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory evidence found that cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick. Two outbreak investigations of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup were combined when investigators found they showed similarities.

Of those sickened, 269 people were infected with Salmonella Braenderup and 282 were sickened with Salmonella Braenderup. Illness onset dates ranged from March 11, 2024 to July 26, 2024. The hospitalization rate was 34%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria that made people sick was closely related genetically. That means that people likely got sick from eating the same food.

Cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida and Thomas Produce Company of Boca Raton, Florida were likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak. But those cucumbers did not account for all of the illnesses in this outbreak. Salmonella Braenderup ghat matched Theo outbreak strain was found in canal water at both farms. Those cucumbers are no longer on the market and available for consumers to buy.

If you ate cucumbers and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers.

