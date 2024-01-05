Busseto Charcuterie Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 24 in 14 States

by

A Busseto Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 24 people in 14 states as of January 3, 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Connecticut (1), Illinois (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Ohio (11), Texas (1), Utah (1), Vermont (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range is from 16 to 91 years. Illness onset dates range from November 20, 2023 to December 18, 2023.

The number of patients in this outbreak is likely much higher than the case count suggests, and the outbreak may not be limited to these states. The charcuterie boards were likely served over the holidays. And many people who get Salmonella infections do not see a doctor and are not included in the case count.

In interviews, patients told investigators about what they ate before they got sick. Of the 11 people interviewed, six, or 55%, said they ate a variety of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products. Three people remembered eating Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa. That product, which was sold at Sam’s Club stores in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. was recalled by Fratelli Beretta USA on January 3, 2024.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “People trust that the food they buy is not contaminated with pathogens. No one should get sick because they were served a product at a holiday party, or meats purchased for a family dinner.”

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates showed that sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, meaning they got sick from eating the same food.

This outbreak investigation was triggered when one person living in Minnesota got sick in December 2023 after eating a 9-ounce tray of the 18-ounce package of Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler. On December 27, 2023, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected and tested a sample of the other unopened 9-ounce tray from that person’s home. Testing found Salmonella I 4:I:-, and whole genome sequencing is currently being conducted on that sample to see if it matches the outbreak strain.

Check your refrigerator to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. Throw it away in a double bagged package in a secure trash can, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Then clean surfaces and containers that may have been in contact with this product using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after handling the product and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Most people suffer from chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that is bloody. While most people recover without medical treatment, some do become sick enough to be hospitalized. And everyone who contracts this infection is at risk for long term complications, including reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, and endocarditis.

If you have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Busseto Charcuterie Salmonella outbreak.