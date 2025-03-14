Deadly Yu Shang Listeria Outbreak Ends With 24 Sick, 3 Dead

by

The deadly Yu Shang Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 24 sick, 22 hospitalized, and three dead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Epidemiological, traceback, and laboratory evidence indicated that the ready to eat meat and poultry products from that company were contaminated with Listeria bacteria and made people sick. That’s an increase of five more illnesses and one more death since the last update was issued on December 5, 2024.

The case count by state is: California (14), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Michigan (1), New Jersey (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Oregon (1), and Tennessee (2). The new states are Michigan and New Jersey. The patient age range is from less than one to 91 years. All of the patients are Asian. Of 24 people who gave information to public health investigators, 22, or 92%, have been hospitalized. Sick person’s samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to January 25, 2025.

Eight illnesses are related to pregnancy. One person who was pregnant got sick and recovered. Three unrelated infants were also sickened; two recovered and one from California died. In California, a mother and her twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample from the mother and one of the infants, but couldn’t be found in the other infant. So only the mother and one twin were included in the confirmed case count. In Tennessee, a mother and her infant got sick and the infant died.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

On October 21, 2024, FSIS conducted routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria. WGS showed that the Listeria in the pork snout product was closely related to bacteria from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating these foods.

Yu Shang recalled their ready to eat meat and poultry products on November 9, 2024. On November 21, 2024, the recall was expanded

If you ate any of these recalled products and you or a family member have even sick with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly outbreak.