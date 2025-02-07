February 7, 2025

Sweet Cream Pastries Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 18

A Sweet Cream pastries Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 18 people in seven states, according to the FDA. An outbreak linked to these products has been reported in Canada, where at least 69 are sick in five provinces, with 22 hospitalizations. The pastries were manufactured in Italy and exported into the United States by Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc. of Quebec, Canada.

Patients have been reported from these states: California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The product was distributed in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The product could have been distributed in more states.

One person has been hospitalized. We do not know the state where that person lives. We also do not know the patient age range or how many are sick in each state. The CDC typically provides that information, and they have not yet posted an outbreak notice.

Sweet Cream pastries with best by dates from June 17, 2025 through November 15, 2025 are linked to this outbreak. The pastries are ready to eat and were sold and served at food service locations such as hotel cafes, institutions, bakeries, and restaurants. The pastries may have been sold individually  or in smaller packages, with or with0out a label that may not have the same brand, product name, or best by date. You can see more pictures of the products at the FDA web site. A recall has not yet been posted at the FDA.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually occur within 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with the pathogen, although it may take a week to notice symptoms in some people. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate these pastries and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Sweet Cream pastries Salmonella outbreak.

