FDA Weighs in on August Egg Salmonella Outbreak

The FDA is weighing in on the August Egg Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 79 people in 15 states. The eggs, sold under several different brand names, have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (63), Kentucky (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Nevada (4), and Washington (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years. Illness onset dates range from February 24, 2025 to May 17, 2025. Sixty-one people gave information to investigators,; 21 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 34%, which is much higher than the standard 20% hospitalization rate for Salmonella outbreaks.

The recalled eggs are brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs. They have a printed Julian Date between “32” and “126” followed by a plant code number “P-6562” or “CA-5330” on the package. They were sold under these brand names: Clover, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest, and Sunnyside. The eggs were sold between February 3 and May 6, 2025 in these states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

This outbreak will likely continue to grow, because it takes time from when a patient gets sick, sees their doctor, and is diagnosed. Then the illness has to be reported to public health officials.

The FDA inspected the August Egg Company facility and collected environmental samples. Two of those samples tested positive for Salmonella bacteria. Whole genome sequencing conducted on those samples found they are closely related to patient isolates.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start six to 72 hours after exposure, but some people won’t get sick until a full week later. People usually suffer from headache, chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate any of the recalled eggs and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this August Egg Salmonella outbreak.