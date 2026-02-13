Prepared Pasta Meals Listeria Outbreak Ends With 28 Sick 7 Dead

by

The prepared pasta meals Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 28 sick in 19 states, 27 hospitalizations, and seven deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The meals were made with pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods. Some of the brand names of the meals included Albertsons, Marketside, Trader Joe’s, Home Chef, Giant Eagle, and Scott & Jon’s. The meals, which also included deli salads, were sourced from FreshRealm.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (3), Hawaii (2), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (1), Nevada (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (3), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). The people who died lived in Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness caused a fetal loss.

Illness onset dates ranged from August 1, 2024, to November 16, 2025. The patient age range was from 4 to 92 years.

Public health officials collected information from patients. Of the 13 people interviewed, 7, or 54%, said they ate precooked meals, and four of those people, or 57%, specifically mentioned chicken fettuccine Alfredo. The patients purchased these products from the refrigerated section at Walmart and Kroger stores. Two people also reported eating deli salads, purchased at other stores, before getting sick.

DNA fingerprinting, called whole genome sequencing, showed that sick people’s isolates were closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

While these foods are no longer available for purchase, people may have frozen them for later use. Remember that freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria, so those foods are not safe to eat. If you still have some, you can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these meals or salads recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.