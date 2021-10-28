Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 40 Sick

by

The Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Salmonella outbreak has ended with 40 people sick in 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Twelve people were hospitalized because they were so sick. There were two types of Salmonella in this outbreak: Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis.

The case count by state is: Arizona (5), California (8), Colorado (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). That is an increase of four more patients since the last update in late August, 2021. Illness onset dates ranged from May 9, 2021 to August 16, 2021. The patient age range is from one year to 91 years. The hospitalization rate is 34%.

Fratelli Beretta prepackaged Uncured Antipasto Trays containing prosciutto, soppressata, Milano salami, and coppa, were linked to this outback through epidemiologic data. Of 28 people interviewed by government officials, 26 said they ate a variety of Italian-style meats before they got sick. Among 15 people who remembered the specific product or had shopper card records showing a purchase, 14, or 93%, had bought Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays.

Fratellin Beretta recalled one of their uncured Antipasto products on August 27, 2021. The trays have the establishment number “EST. 75438” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The CDC is advising people not to eat any Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, a headache, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be watery or bloody. If you have experienced the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning after eating this product, see your doctor. You may be part of this Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Salmonella outbreak.