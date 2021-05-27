Pure Eire Yogurt E. coli Outbreak Sickens 15 in Washington and Arizona

by

The Pure Eire Yogurt E. coli outbreak has now sickened 15 people in Washington state and Arizona, according to an update by the Washington Department of Health. Nine people have been hospitalized, which is double the usual percentage for an E. coli outbreak, and four patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a kind of kidney failure.

The Washington DOH is one;y reporting cases that have been genetically linked. Local health departments may report higher numbers that may include cases that are till under investigation.

The case count by county in Washington state is: Benton (1), Clark (1), King (9), Snohomish (2), Walla Walla (1), and one case in Yavapai in Arizona. The Arizona patient was likely a secondary infection, meaning the person sickened was probably made ill by someone traveling from Washington to Arizona who was already ill from the yogurt. E. coli can be spread person-to-person.

Most of the people sickened in this Pure Eire Yogurt E. coli outbreak are children. Nine of them are 0 to 9 years of age. Two patients are between 10 and 19 years old, and one person between 20 to 29 years old is sick. Finally, one person who is 70 to 79 years old is ill. The update did not release the ages of those who are hospitalized.

The Washington DOH is working with local health departments and the State Public Health Laboratory to identify cases related to this outbreak. They are also collecting in-depth interviews conducted by local health jurisdictions. They are identifying foods in common between cases, and working to notify food manufacturers and retailers whose products may be linked to the outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has litigated many E. coli and HUS lawsuits on behalf of ill clients, said, “It is certainly unfortunate that this outbreak has grown. We hope that the recall and information put out by public health officials will prevent any more of these serious illnesses.”

There are two brands of yogurt that are recalled in relation to this outbreak. One is Pure Eire Dairy yogurt, and the other is PCC Market yogurt and products made with that yogurt. The PCC Market yogurt was provided by Pure Eire Dairy. If you have any of these products in your home, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back for a refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, pale skin, and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms, especially after eating the recalled products, needs to see a doctor as soon as possible. These conditions can be life-threatening and you may be part of this Pure Eire Yogurt E. coli outbreak.