May 9, 2021

Seven Children Sick in Seattle E. coli Outbreak: Produce Possible Source

May 8, 2021

In the Seattle E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least seven children, officials now think that some type of produce is the source of the pathogen, according to Seattle King County Public Health. The case count has not changed. All cases are under the age of 15, with three under the age of five.

Officials have identified “multiple types of fresh produce, mostly organic,” in most of the cases but they cannot as of yet rule out other possibilities of the source of the illnesses.  The notice states, “We are still uncertain if these cases share the same source of their infection or not.”

All of the children have symptoms consistent with a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection, which include abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. Two children have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a complication of this infection that is a type of kidney failure. Both of the children are recovering.

Officials are conducting interviews with cases and their parents or guardians to try to find other common exposures. And they are trying to identify possible related cases in other counties and are starting traceback of any products the cases have in common.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in E. coli lawsuits, said, “It’s terrible when young children get so sick as a result of this infection. We hope that officials can solve this outbreak soon and identify the source so no one else has to suffer.”

Raw fruits and vegetables can be contaminated with pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Listeria monocytogenes and have been associated with food poisoning outbreaks in the past. All fresh produce should be washed with clean running water before peeling or processing for consumption. Outbreaks associated with produce usually increase in the spring and summer months, but can happen at any time of the year.

If you or your child has been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, including painful or bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days or is accompanied by high fever or decreased urine output, contact your doctor. Your child may be part of this Seattle E. coli outbreak.

