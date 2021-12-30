The Northeast Seafood Salmonella Outbreak is Number Two of 2021

by

The Northeast Seafood Salmonella outbreak is the number two multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2021, with 115 people sick in 15 states. Twenty people were hospitalized. Most of the patients live in Colorado, where Northeast Seafood operates. The outbreak ended on December 6, 2021.

The patient case count by state was: Arizona (1), California (1), Colorado (93), Connecticut (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Virginia (3), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and Wyoming (2). Illness onset dates ranged from May 11, 2021 to October 16, 2021. The patient age range was from less than one year to 85 years.

Interviews with patients revealed that 83% ate seafood, including raw seafood served as sushi, before they got sick. The seafood was served at restaurants and grocery stores in Colorado. Traceback found that Northeast Seafood Products was the supplier to most of those venues. The FDA inspected the company’s facility and found the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson in environmental samples.

A recall was issued on October 8, 2021. The recalled fish included haddock, monkfish, bone-in trout, ocean perch, grouper, red snapper, red rock cod, Pacific cod, halibut, Atlantic salmon portions, coho salmon, lane snapper, all natural salmon fillet, tilapia, Pacific sole, and farm raised striped bass.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually take about six hours to six days to manifest, although the incubation period can be as long as two weeks. People usually experience fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover without medical treatment, which is why these outbreaks usually have much higher case counts than are reported, but some do get sick enough to require hospitalization.

If you or a loved one ate any of the recalled products and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Northeast Seafood Salmonella outbreak.