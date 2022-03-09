Deadly Fresh Express Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Ends With 10 Sick

by

The deadly Fresh Express Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 10 people sick in eight states. One person, who lived in Pennsylvania, died. Fresh Express recalled its packaged salads that were produced in its Streamwood, Illinois facility on December 20, 2021.

The case count has remained unchanged since the last update on December 22, 2021. The patient case count by state is: Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (2), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 26, 2016 through October 19, 2021. The patient age range is from 44 to 95 years. All 10 people were hospitalized. Whole genome sequencing performed on isolates from sick people showed that they are closely related genetically, which means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

And in fact, in interviews with state and local public health officials, among the five people who were interviewed, four, or 80%, said they ate packaged salads of various types before they got sick. And two patients specifically said they ate Fresh Express brand salads.

On December 16, 2021, thee Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development found the outbreak strain of Listeria Monocytogenes in a bag of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts packaged salad. That salad was taken from a grocery store during routine sampling. And that salad was produced at the Fresh Express facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

The true number of patients sickened in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, since some people contract this infection and do not seek medical care. If you have experienced the symtpoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Fresh Express Listeria Monocytogenes outbreak.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are most seriously affected by this infection are the very young, the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and pregnant women. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirth with this illness, even though they may think they only have the flu.