FDA Adds Salmonella Outbreak; USDA Adds E. coli Outbreak

FDA adds Salmonella outbreak to its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, while the USDA adds an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak to theirs, which may be associated with beef. Very little information has been provided for these new outbreaks.

For the new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium on the FDA site, the food has not yet been identified. There are currently 264 cases, which is a very high case count for an unidentified outbreak. The FDA is working with partners to investigate “multiple food items of interest” to try to determine the cause of this outbreak. Traceback has been initiated.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak on the USDA table is suspected to be linked to beef. There is no information about patient case counts, patient ages, states where ill persons live, or what type of beef may be involved. On that table, there is one more active investigation: A Salmonella Newport outbreak that started in October 2022 that may also be linked to beef.

There are five more active outbreak investigations on the FDA table. They include a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened at least two people. Traceback and on-site inspections have been initiated.

A mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened 11 people has ended, although the investigation is still active. The only action taken in that investigation is traceback.

The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel remains unchanged. There are 20 people sickened in that outbreak with five hospitalized. This investigation has not been updated since October 7, 2022.

The Salmonella Litchfield outbreak linked to Mariscos Bahia fresh fish is also unchanged, with 33 people sick and 13 hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since October 25, 2022.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Old Europe Brie and Camembert cheeses, which has sickened at least six people in five states, is unchanged. Several recalls were issued in relation to that outbreak.

The new deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses, some sold at NetCost stores in New York, is not on either list. That investigation has not been updated for more than a week. At least 16 people are sick; one person died, and there was one fetal loss.