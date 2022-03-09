FDA Removed a Salmonella Illness From Powdered Infant Formula Count

by

The FDA removed a Salmonella illness from the powdered infant formula case count, accord to an update issued for that agency’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. The Table itself does not contain this information; it was sent in an email. Salmonella has been removed from the Pathogen column in that outbreak investigation.

There are still four infants in the case count linked to Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum powdered infant formulas. Those infants are from Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The two infants who lived in Ohio died, although the FDA is investigating to see if Cronobacter sakazakii contributed to those deaths.

Two recalls have been issued for those infant formula products. The first, on February 17, 2022, was for Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum powdered infant formula with certain lot numbers and an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later. The second recall was an expansion of the first, issued on March 2, 2022 after Abbott Nutrition was informed about the second infant death. That recall was for Similac PM 60/40 with lot number 27032K80.

Cronobacter sakazakii can cause serious illness and death in infants. There are usually only a few cases reported to the CDC every year, although that number is in question since Cronobacter infections are not reportable conditions except in the state of Minnesota.

And in fact, Minnesota reported the first case to the FDA in September 2021. The recalls were not issued until February 2022. That time lag has come under scrutiny by several elected officials.

Symptoms of a Cronobacter infection in infants include poor feeding, excessive crying, a fever, and very low energy. Any infant exhibiting those symptoms should see a doctor, since this infection can progress to meningitis, sepsis, or necrotizing enterocolitis.