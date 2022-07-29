More Illnesses Reported With Daily Harvest French Lentils

by

More illnesses have been reported with the Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles issue, according to the FDA. As of July 28, 2022 there have been 329 CAERS reports and Consumer Complaints related to this product, and 113 of those people have been hospitalized. That’s an increase of 52 more reports since the last update was issued on July 14, 2022.

The last illness onset date is July 16, 2022. The states where ill persons live are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. We don’t know the patient age range yet.

And there is still no word on what exactly is causing these illnesses. People have required cholecystectomies, or removal of their gall bladders, because they are so ill. Symptoms that people are experiencing include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, itching with no rash, nausea, fatigue, gastrointestinal illness, body aches, severe abdominal pain, and fever, which are typical symptoms with liver disease.

The FDA has not mentioned this, but the company seems to believe that tara flour may be the culprit. This flour is made from the seed of the tara tree, which is indigenous to the Andes in Peru. The French Lentils + Leek Crumbles was the only Daily Harvest product to use that ingredient.

And in the last week, it was discovered that Revive Superfoods may have used tara flour to make their Mango and Pineapple smoothie when a lawsuit was filed.

Both products are sold and stored frozen, so it’s possible that consumers still have them in their freezers. If you do, do not consume these products. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them. If you have experienced any adverse effects, see your doctor.