by

A deadly Minnesota Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe has sickened at least 13 people in that state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Two people who lived in Minnesota have sadly died. The nationwide outbreak has sickened at least 99 people in 32 states, with 45 people hospitalized.

The brand of cantaloupe linked to these illnesses is Malichita, processed by Sofia Produce located in Nogales, Arizona, doing business as Trufresh. The cantaloupes were imported from Mexico.

Six recalls have been issued so far. They include:

Trufresh issued the original recall for Malichita cantaloupe on November 9, 2023. At that time it was thought that no illnesses were linked to this fruit.

On November 14, Vinyard Fruits recalled fruit cups, fruit medley, and processed cantaloupe.

On November 16, 2023, Trufresh expanded their recall of Malichita cantaloupes for possible Salmonella contamination to include more order numbers.

ALDI recalled whole cantaloupe, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears on November 18, 2023.

Trufresh expanded their original recall of Malichita cantaloupe to include Rudy brand whole cantaloupes on November 22, 2023.

On November 22, 2023, Crown Jewels Produce recalled Malichita/Z Farms label of whole cantaloupes.

Please check your refrigerator and pantry to see if you have any of these recalled items. If you aren’s sure whether you purchased these products, call your grocer and ask. If the cantaloupes cannot be identified, do not eat them.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella and wrongful death lawsuits, said, “It is critical that everyone is aware of these recalls and this deadly outbreak. Please do not eat any cantaloupe or products containing cantaloupe without knowing the exact brand. We do not want to see more illness and death because of this outbreak.”

If you do have some of this fruit, or aren’t sure, you can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator after you discard the cantaloupe, and then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning typically begin within 12 to 72 hours, but some people may not get sick for a week. Most people suffer from headache, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate any of these recalled products, or ate any cantaloupe and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, especially if you live in Minnesota or the other states with cases, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.