Deadly Outbreak at Dave’s Sushi Sickens 30 in Bozeman, Montana

A deadly outbreak at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana has sickened at least 30 people, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The notice, which was posted on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) website, stated, “Three individuals had severe outcomes, including hospitalizations, and the deaths of two individuals are being investigated after eating at the restaurant.”

Officials say that they may not be able to identify a specific pathogen as the source. The food poisoning outbreak seems to be isolated to people who ate at Dave’s Sushi between March 31 and April 17, 2023.

DPHHS epidemiologist Rachel Hinnenkamp of the Communicable Disease and Epidemiology Section said in a statement, “DPHHS supports the Gallatin City-County Health Department with this investigation by coordinating with other local county health departments across the state who have reported illnesses associated with this outbreak. DPHHS is also working closely with federal partners assisting with this investigation, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.”

The investigation has identified at least 30 people associated with this outbreak. The manner and cause of the two deaths is pending until autopsy and toxicology reports are concluded. So far, investigators have found that those who got sick experienced symptoms within 30 minutes to 4.5 hours after the meal.

Preliminary investigative findings indicate that food containing morel mushrooms may be the “exposure of concern.” No pathogen or toxin has been identified yet. The mushrooms served at the restaurant were not distributed to any other restaurants or businesses in Montana. The morels were cultivated in China, shipped to a distributor in California, and sent to multiple states.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill, see your doctor. And report your illness to your local health department so cases can be tracked as part of this investigation.