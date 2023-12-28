Outbreak Number Three of 2023: Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough

by

The number three outbreak of 2023 is the Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 26 people in six states. The outbreak was also an opportunity for the government to warn consumers that eating uncooked cookie dough made with raw eggs and raw flour is a health hazard.

The case count by state was: California (2), Idaho (5), Missouri (1), Oregon (8), Utah (4), and Washington (6). Four people were hospitalized because they were so sick. The patient age range was from 14 to 81 years. Illness onset dates ranged from February 24, 2023 to May 28, 2023.

In interviews with government officials, 17 of 22 patients said they ate food from Papa Murphy’s before they got sick. Fifteen said they ate Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough. One person said they ate baked cookies that were made with the chocolate chip cookie dough variety.

On May 23, 2023, Papa Murphy’s temporarily stopped selling those types of dough. No recall was issued in connection to this outbreak. The company reviewed their labels to make clear that these items are not to be eaten raw.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning infection usually begin 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this bacteria. Some people may not get sick for a week. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. And serious compilations can develop from this infection even after complete recover, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have eaten Papa Murphy’s cookie dough and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.