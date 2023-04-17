by

What are the current food poisoning outbreaks? The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table says that there are four outbreaks being investigated; two Salmonella outbreaks, one hepatitis A outbreak, and a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Only two have foods attached to them. And then there is another Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that was announced by the FDA in a recall notice that is not on the chart.

The Salmonella infantis outbreak linked to raw flour has sickened at least 12 people in 11 states. Three people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). No specific brand of flour has been linked to this outbreak. The investigation has not been updated since March 30, 2023.

The hepatitis A outbreak inked to recalled frozen organic strawberries has sickened at least seven people in two states: two in California and five in Washington state. Two people have been hospitalized. There have been several recalls of these strawberries, which were imported from Baja California in Mexico. The outbreak strain is identical to one that sickened at least 19 people in four states in 2022.

A Salmonella Hartford outbreak in a not yet identified food has sickened at least 53 people, according to the Table. This outbreak was added to the Table on March 8, 2023.

And a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, also in a not yet identified food, has sickened at least 11 people in 10 states. The CDC has issued an investigation notice because although this outbreak has been ongoing since 2018, some illnesses were identified in January 2023. This investigation has not been updated since February 15, 2023.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Revolution farms salads and lettuces has not been addressed by the FDA or the CDC. This outbreak was announced in an FDA recall notice on April 6, 2023. Typically, when an outbreak is announced in a recall notice, the CDC releases their own information within a day. We don’t know how many people are sick, their ages, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. There have been primary and secondary recalls of Revolution Farms products, so if you have any, throw them away.