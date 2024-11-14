Deadly McDonald’s E. coli Outbreak Sickens 104 in 14 States

by

The deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak has now sickened at least 104 people in 14 states, according to the CDC. That’s an increase of 14 new patients, seven new hospitalizations, and one new state since the last update was released on October 30 ,2024.

The case count by state is: Colorado (30), Iowa (1), Kansas (3), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (19), Nebraska (13), New Mexico (10), Oregon (1), Utah (8), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (6). The new state is North Carolina. Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 21, 2024. The patient age range is from 1 to 88 years. The last reported illness occurred before Taylor Farms recalled the onions on October 22, 2024.

Of 98 people who shared information with investigators, 34 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 35%. Four people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a serious complication of this infection that can cause kidney failure.

Of the 81 people interviewed by public health officials about the foods they ate before they got sick, 80, or 99%, said they ate at McDonald’s. Of the 75 people who had information about what they ate, 63, or 84%, said they ate a menu item that was made with fresh slivered onions.

The epidemiologic and traceback evidence show that fresh, slivered onions that were served at McDonald’s restaurants on Quarter Pounder burgers and other menu items were the likely source of this outbreak.

FDA tested the recalled onions and one sample did test positive for non-O157:H7 Shiga toxin producing E. coli. The E. coli found in the onions was not the outbreak strain and no human illnesses have been linked two this strain. More testing results will be released when available by the FDA.

The onions have even recalled and are past their shelf life. It is no longer necessary for the public to avoid eating onions or other foods made with onions.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 illness include fever, possible nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is likely to be bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, and pale skin. Both an E. coli infection and HUS can be life-threatening. If you or a member of your family is experiencing these symptoms, see a doctor. You can be part of this deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak.