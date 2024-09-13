Milo’s Poultry Farm Salmonella Outbreak Hits Wisconsin Hard

by

The Milo’s Poultry Farm Salmonella outbreak has hit Wisconsin hard, with 42 of the 65 illnesses in that state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a statement about the outbreak.

In all, those 65 people live in nine states: California (2), Colorado (1), Illinois (11), Iowa (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (42). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Twenty-four people are hospitalized because they are so sick. The notice did not state how many hospitalized people live in Wisconsin.

The farm is located in Bonduel, Wisconsin. The eggs have been recalled. Along with Milo’s Poultry Farm brand eggs, Tony’s Fresh Market eggs are included in the recall. All chicken egg types, including conventional cage free, non-GMO, and organic eggs are included. And all cases and carton sizes and all expiration dates are recalled.

Please check your fridge to see if you bought these recalled eggs. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination between the eggs and other areas of your kitchen.

You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Then wash all items that may have touched the eggs in a dishwasher, and clean all surfaces in your kitchen with hot soapy water. Wash your hands after handling the eggs and after cleaning.

If you ate these eggs, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for a week. If you do get sick, see your doctor, especially if you have a fever higher than 102°F, bloody diarrhea, signs of dehydration, or so much vomiting you can’t keep liquids down.