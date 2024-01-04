Multistate Salmonella Outbreak May Be Linked to Charcuterie Boards

by

A multistate Salmonella outbreak may be linked to recalled Charcuterie Boards that were sold at Sam’s Club stores, according to a USDA recall notice. There is one patient in Minnesota who was allegedly sickened after eating meats included in a Busseto Charcuterie Sampler. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested an unopened sampler taken from the patient’s home and it was positive for the pathogen.

Fratelli Berettta USA Inc. of Mount Olive, New Jersey recalled about 11,097 pounds of that ready-to-eat charcuterie board on January 2, 2024. The board has lot code L075330300 and best if used by date April 27, 2024. The board contains prosciutto, sweet sopressata, and dry coppa cured meats.

In 2021, there was a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to Fratelli Beretta antipasto that sickened at least 40 people in 17 states. Twenty six people contracted Salmonella Typhimurium infections, and 14 were sickened with Salmonella Infantis infections. Twelve of those patients were hospitalized.

The recall notice states, “FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella.” And the government is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if the pathogen in the product sample is related to the outbreak.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this bacteria, but it may take a week or two for symptoms to appear. People usually suffer from fever, chills, headache, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

While most people recover without medical treatment, some become sick enough to require hospitalization. Older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop serious compilations from this infection.

If you ate any meat from this board and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this multistate Salmonella outbreak.