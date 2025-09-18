by

Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-Ct) and the Congressional Food Safety Causes want answers from Boar’s Head about their plant reopening after the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in 2024 that sickened at least 61 people in 19 states, hospitalized 60, and killed 10. The plant will apparently reopen despite alleged food safety failings.

The letter sent to Boar’s head states, “It seems your company continues to show a disregard for food safety and for the public health of the American people. Boar’s Head has an obligation to protect public health and prepare and sell food that meets strict safety standards.”

The Boar’s Head plant in Jarratt, Virginia was closed last year after the outbreak. In January 2025 the USDA revealed that insanitary conditions were present in that plant. Not only was meat and fat residue found on equipment, the facility had cracks, holes, and broken flooring that could hold water where Listeria bacteria can thrive.

Lawmakers want the company’s representatives to appear before the Fodo Safety Caucus, of which Rep. DeLauro is Chair, to answer questions about wheat measures, if any, have been taken to prevent the sale of contaminated foods.

In an FOIA request, CBS News learned that in that plant, insect infestation, buildup on scales with a mud like substance and an obvious odor, ‘ample amounts of blood in puddles’ on the floor, a rancid smell in the air, and meat on the floor, as well as ants and flies, and flying insects, named as ‘7 ladybugs, 1 beetle like insect, and 1 cockroach type insect’ were observed by inspectors. Black mold was found in the RTE room, and green algae growth in standing water was also present.

The lawmakers concluded, “As members of Congress whose constituents will be directly affected by the reopening of this the Virginia facility and continued food safety issues plaguing other Boar’s Head facilities, we request you come before members of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus, chaired by Congresswoman DeLauro, to answer questions and provide information on your company’s plans to reopen your Jarratt facility and [the] disturbing culture of food safety present in your facilities across the country.”