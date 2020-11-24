CDC Updates Second Mystery E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak; Romaine?

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the second mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be associated with leafy greens or romaine lettuce. This outbreak has now sickened at least 39 people in 18 states.

There are three unsolved multistate E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks ongoing at this time; all of the investigation notices mention leafy greens, and one mentions an unnamed restaurant. The outbreak investigation notice states that “This outbreak is different from the two other E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks CDC is currently investigating.”

This is the same strain of E. coli O157:H7 which caused a massive outbreak last year that was linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas Valley growing region in California. At least 167 people were sickened in that outbreak and 85 people were hospitalized.

Since the last update on October 28, 2020, 16 more ill persons were added to the investigation. The case count by state is: Arizona (2), California (6), Illinois (2), Indiana (1), Kansas (4), Michigan (3), Minnesota (2), Missouri (3), North Dakota (4), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (1), Utah (1), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and Wyoming (1). The states added to the outbreak list since the last update are Arizona, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, and Texas.

The patient age range is from 1 to 85 yers. Of 30 ill persons who gave information to government investigators, 19 were hospitalized, and 4 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Illness onset dates range from August 10, 2020 to October 23, 2020.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in E. coli O157:H7 and HUS lawsuits, said, “We certainly hope that the CDC and FDA solve this outbreak soon so illnesses can stop. No one should get sick and need hospitalization because they decided to eat a salad for lunch.”

In interviews, 22 patients said that they all ate a variety of leafy greens before they got sick. Those greens include spinach, romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, and mixed bag lettuce. No single type of brand of leafy greens or other food item has been identified as the source of this outbreak. And the CDC is not advising consumers to avoid any particular food item at this time.

Smtpoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, bleeding from the nose or mouth, pale skin, and lethargy. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor a soon as possible. You may be part of this second mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.