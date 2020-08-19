Red Onion Salmonella Newport Outbreak Has Now Sickened 869

by

The huge red onion Salmonella Newport outbreak has now sickened at least 869 people in 47 states. One hundred sixteen people have been hospitalized. Many primary and secondary recalls for the Thomson International onions, the brand the FDA believes is linked to this outbreak, have been issued in the past few weeks.

The patient case count by state is: Alaska (15), Alabama (1), Arizona (35), Arkansas (2), California (115), Colorado (25), Connecticut (2), Delaware (2), Florida (5), Georgia (6), Hawaii (3), Idaho (34), Illinois (49), Indiana (3), Iowa (23), Kansas (2), Kentucky (1), Maine (5), Maryland (7), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (44), Minnesota (18), Mississippi (4), Missouri (10), Montana (63), Nebraska (10), Nevada (11), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), New York (10), North Carolina (5), North Dakota (9), Ohio (11), Oregon (94), Pennsylvania (15), Rhode Island (2), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (20), Tennessee (5), Texas (2), Utah (105), Virginia (10), Washington (50), West Virginia (2), Wisconsin (10), and Wyoming (17). Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2020 to August 4, 2020. The hospitalization rate is 25%, which is slightly higher than the typical Salmonella outbreak rate of 20%.

The FDA’s traceback investigation is still ongoing, but they have identified Thomson International of Bakersfield California as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. Thomson International recalled all varieties of red onions on August 1, 2020. The FDA has published a list of recalls of food products associated with this company. Food Poisoning Bulletin has kept an up to date recall list for secondary recalls as well for both FDA and USDA products.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against corporations, grocery stores, and restaurants said, “This huge outbreak may keep growing, despite the many primary and secondary recalls. We hope that the case count starts to level off and drop as more people become aware of this outbreak.”

The FDA is recommending that anyone who has purchased or thinks they may have purchased these recalled onions and products made with them use “extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with recalled products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.” Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

The symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start to feel ill 6 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, especially if you have consumed onions recently, see your doctor. You may be part of this red onion Salmonella Newport outbreak.