Now 592 Sick in the Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak, 116 Hospitalized

There are now 592 sick in the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak that government officials have not yet solved, according to the CDC. There have been clues, including officials finding the outbreak strain in a restaurant takeout condiment cup that contained cilantro, jalapeño peppers, onions, or limes, but nothing official has been reported.

The patient case count by state is: Alabama (3), Arkansas (12), California (8), Colorado (1), Connecticut (4), Florida (5), Georgia (2), Illinois (34), Indiana (1), Iowa (3), Kansas (10), Kentucky(9), Louisiana (4), Maryland (45), Massachusetts (11), Michigan (9), Minnesota (22), Mississippi (2), Missouri (10), Nebraska (8), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (8), New York (5), North Carolina (11), North Dakota (4), Ohio (6), Oklahoma (92), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (6), South Carolina (3), South Dakota (7), Tennessee (10), Texas (149), Utah (3), Virginia (54), and Wisconsin (24). One hundred sixteen people have been hospitalized.

This is an increase of 173 more patients since the last update two weeks ago. One more state, Colorado, has been added to the total of 36 states. And fifty more people have been hospitalized.

The patient age range is from less than 1 year to 97 years. Illness onset dates range from May 31, 2021 to September 29, 2021. That means that people are still getting sick from whatever food is contaminated, since it takes a few weeks before a patient’s illness is diagnosed and reported to health officials.

Of 363 people who gave information to officials, 116, or 32%, have been hospitalized, for a rate of 32%, which is more than 50% higher than the typical rate for a Salmonella outbreak. That could be because the strain is more virulent, or whatever food is contaminated contains a lot of bacteria.

There are more people sickened than indicated in that outbreak total, since most people who contract this infection never see a doctor and aren’t included in case counts. The multiplier that investigators use for this type of outbreak is 29.3. That means there could be more than 17,000 people sick in this one outbreak.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened in Salmonella outbreaks, said, “We certainly hope that this outbreak is solved soon. It’s alarming how fast it has grown. No one should get sick because they ate at a restaurant or bought some food at a grocery store.”

There are several restaurant subclusters in this outbreak. But the CDC has not named any of these restaurants.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be one of the 592 sick in the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak.