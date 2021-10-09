Salmonella Thompson Outbreak Linked to Northeast Seafood Fish

by

A Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to Northeast Seafood fresh fish has sickened at least 102 people, mostly in Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nineteen people are hospitalized. No deaths are reported.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Colorado (82), Connecticut (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Virginia (2), Washington (1), Wisconsin (2), and Wyoming (2). Illness onset dates range from May 11, 2021 to September 7, 2021. The fish was sold in Colorado from May 2021 to October 7, 2021, according to the FDA recall notice. The patient age range is from less than one year to 85 years.

Of 89 people who gave information to investigators, 19 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 21%, which is about average for a Salmonella outbreak. All but two of the patients either live in Colorado or traveled to that state before they got sick.

State and local health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of 62 people interviewed, 51, or 82%, said they ate fresh seafood. That percentage is significantly higher than the 35% of respondents who said they ate fish in the FoodNet Population Survey during the same time period. Ill persons said they ate a variety of seafood, both cooked and raw as sushi.

Northeast Seafood Products of Denver, Colorado, has recalled 16 different varieties of fresh raw fish, including Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass. The fish was served at restaurants in Colorado, and it was also sold at Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts grocery stores in Colorado. The Pacific Cod sold at Sprouts stores is not part of this recall.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many Salmonella patients in lawsuits against grocery stores, food producers, and restaurants, said, “No one should get sick just because they bought fish for dinner, or ate sushi at a restaurant. We hope that since the producer has been identified, this outbreak will not continue to grow.”

Public health officials used the PulseNet system to identify people who are part of this Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to Northeast Seafood fish. Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

Colorado officials and the FDA traced the source of the seafood served at restaurants, which have not been named, and grocery stores in Colorado to Northeast Seafood Products. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson was found at the Northeast Seafood facility during an FDA inspection a few days ago.

Restaurants and grocery stores should not sell or serve these products. Consumers should check their freezers to see if they have any of these recalled fish items. If you aren’t sure, check with your grocer. The fish should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually get sick six hours to six days after infection, but it may take two weeks for symptoms to appear. And long term health complications, even after complete recovery, can include irritable bowel syndrome, reactive arthritis, and endocarditis.

If you have eaten fish, whether cooked or raw, in Colorado, and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to Northeast Seafood fish products.