Alabama E. coli Outbreak Sickens Four Children, Two WIth Rotavirus

by

An Alabama E. coli outbreak has sickened four children in the northeastern part of the state. In addition, the Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of rotavirus. Rotavirus was the leading cause of severe diarrhea among infanta and young children in the U.S. before the vaccine for this pathogen was introduced in 2006. The incident of this illness has decreased significantly after the vaccine.

There is no more information about this E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, including if food is involved or if there is another source such as animals. We do not know the ages of the four sick children, when they got sick, or if any of them have been hospitalized or have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

Children under the age of five are more likely to develop serious complications from an E. coli O157:H7 infection, including HUS development. Other high risk groups include the elderly, anyone with a compromised immune system, and people with chronic health issues such as diabetes.

In the past, E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks have been linked to romaine lettuce, ground beef, packaged salads, cake mix, leafy greens such as romaine lettuce, yogurt, raw sprouts, spinach, and flour. In addition, there have been many E. coli outbreaks linked to state and county fairs, especially the animal exhibits and petting zoos at those venues.

To prevent this type of infection, always cook meats, especially ground beef, thoroughly. Avoid raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products. And wash your hands thoroughly after contact with animals and their environment.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:Hy infection include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, and characteristic severe abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

If your child has been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. Your child could be part of this Alabama E. coli outbreak.