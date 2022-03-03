CDC Weighs In On Deadly Simple Truth Power Greens E. coli Outbreak

by

The CDC is weighing in on the deadly Simple Truth Power Greens E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people in four states. As of March 3, 2022, the outbreak is over. One death has occurred. This is the first time that has been reported. The FDA investigation report does not mention this death.

Two brands of this product, including Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket, were associated with this outbreak. The case count is: Alaska (2), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), and Washington (6). The patient age range is from 26 to 79 years. Illness onset dates ranged from November 27, 2021 to December 9, 2021.

Of 10 people who gave information to public health officials, four were hospitalized, and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. One death was reported from Washington.

Officials interviewed patients about the foods they ate before they got sick. Nine people said they ate Organic Power Greens, either Simple Truth or Nature’s Basket brand, and the shopping records of seven people showed they bought those products. Both brands have the same mix of leafy greens, organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard.

A traceback investigation was conducted by the FDA and identified farms from the Yuma, Arizona and Salinas, California growing regions that supplied those greens. But the FDA did not identify a single production code in their traceback.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on isolates from patients showed that they were closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food. Genetic data also showed that this outbreak strain is similar to others that caused previous outbreaks linked to the consumption of romaine lettuce in 2018, contact with lambs, and exposure to recreational water.

Symptoms of an E coli O157:H7 infection include a mild fever, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody or watery. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, pale skin, and bleeding from the nose or mouth. If you or anyone you know has been experiencing these symptoms they should see a doctor, because they could be part of this deadly Simple Truth Power Greens E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.