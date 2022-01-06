FDA CORE Outbreak Table Has Five Active Investigations

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Table has six active food poisoning investigations currently; all but one has been identified or solved. The Salmonella Javiana outbreak, which was announced on November 24, 2021, is still not identified, and the number of people sickened in that outbreak has increased to 64.

No recall has been initiated, although traceback has begun, on-site inspection has been started, and sample collection and analysis has been initiated. When there is some concrete action that consumers can take, the FDA should update the investigation.

The other five active outbreaks include:

The E. coli O157:H7 9outbreak linked to Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, which has sickened at least 13 people in six states. Four people have been hospitalized, and one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to recalled Fresh Express packaged salads. That outbreak has sickened at least 10 people in eight states. One person has died.

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Dole packaged salads. At least 16 people in 13 states are sick in that outbreak; two people have died.

The E. coli O157:H7 9outbreak that is linked to Josie’s Organics baby spinach that has sickened at least 14 people in nine states. Four people have been hosptalized, and three have developed HUS.

The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to recalled ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms red, white, and yellow onions imported from Mexico has sickened at least 892 people in 38 states and Puerto Rico. Almost 200 people have been hospitalized. This outbreak has not been updated since November 16, 2021.

As always, it’s important for consumers to stay updated on these outbreak. The FDA will not release information about these outbreaks until there is some action that can be taken on the part of consumers or until the causative agent has been identified.