Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Greens Associated With E. coli Outbreak

Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Power Greens are associated with an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least 13 people in six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both brands are organic. Four people have been hospitalized, and one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The patient case count by state is: Alaska (2), California (1), Mississippi (1), Ohio (1) Oregon (1), and Washington (7). The patient age range is from four to 79 years. Illness onset dates range from November 27, 2021 to December 9, 2021. Of 12 people who gave information to investigators, four were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 33%.

And of those 12 people interviewed, all reported eating packaged salads before they got sick. Of ten people who remembered brand information, six ate or bought Simple Truth Organic Power Greens, and one ate Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens.

Both salad mixes have the same types of leafy greens: organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard. Several of those sickened said they used the salads to make smoothies. They were sold at Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle stores and may have been for sale in more stores and chains.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food. Public health officials are working to see if more products are contaminated.

Retailers and restaurants don’t need to do anything at this time. The CDC says the information they possess does not suggest that products that are currently available are contaminated.

The CDC is advising people not to eat Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Check your fridge to see if you have these products. If you do, throw them away, even if some has been eaten and no one has gotten sick. Remember that freezing will not kill E. coli bacteria if you froze some to make smoothies.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and characteristic severe abdominal pain and cramps and diarrhea that is bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, lethargy, pale skin, and easy bruising. Children under the age of five are more likely to develop HUS. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you or anyone you know has eaten these two leafy greens products and has been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.