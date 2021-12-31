ProSource and Keeler Onions Salmonella Outbreak is Number One for 2021

by

The ProSource and Keeler onions Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak is the number one food poisoning outbreak of 2021, with at least 892 people sick in 38 states and Puerto Rico. This outbreak is ongoing and has not been updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since November 16, 2021. The outbreak was first disclosed in mid September 2021, but whole red, yellow, and white onions were not named as the source until October 20, 2021.

The patient case count by state is: Alabama (5), Arkansas (17), California (14), Colorado (3), Connecticut (5), Florida (43), Georgia (2), Hawaii (1), Illinois (48), Indiana (1), Iowa (4), Kansas (17), Kentucky (9), Louisiana (8), Maryland (63), Massachusetts (13), Michigan (10), Minnesota (25), Mississippi (3), Missouri (51), Nebraska (9), New Jersey (5), New Mexico (11), New York (20), North Carolina (23), North Dakota (4), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (114), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (13), Puerto Rico (4), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (9), Tennessee (14), Texas (207), Utah (3), Virginia (69), West Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (30). Illness onset dates range from May 31, 2021 to October 25, 2021. The patient age range is from less than one year to 101 years. Of 571 people who gave information to officials, 183, or 32%, have been hospitalized, which is very high for a Salmonella outbreak.

Many different types and brands of onions have been recalled. All of them were supplied by ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms and all were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico in July and August, 2021. The FDA has published a table for all of the recalled products. Brands that may have sold or used the recalled onions are Pier C Produce Inc, Potandon Produce, MVP onions, HelloFresh, EveryPlate, and Green Giant. You can see more details about these recalls on Food Poisoning Bulletin’s collection of secondary onion recalls. If you purchased any of those onions, discard them immediately.

Some of these onions were sold at grocery stores, and others were used at restaurants. Several subclusters of ill people who ate a restaurants in multiple states have been identified. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was found in a condiment cup served at a restaurant that was part of a subcluster. That cup contained leftover lime and cilantro, and allegedly also had onions, although none were left at the time of testing.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, chills, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten onions, whether purchased at a grocery store or in food at a restaurant, and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of this ProSource Keeler onions Salmonella outbreak.